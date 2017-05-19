UPDATE: Traffic clearing after four vehicle collision on M27

A road traffic collision westbound on the M27 has caused major delays heading out of Portsmouth this morning.

One lane had been blocked but is now clearing between Junctions 12 and 11.

The accident was logged by Hampshire Constabulary as involving four vehicles in Lane 3.

Nobody has been injured in the accident.

Highways England has said that there were currently delays of just under 45 minutes, backing up to the A3023 Langstone Road.

Drivers are advised to use the A27 instead if at all possible.