UPDATE: Two more held as police investigate serious attack in Southsea

POLICE investigating a serious assault in Southsea over the weekend have arrested two more people in connection with the attack.

The crime took place in Waverley Road, opposite the Abbey Lodge Guest House at about 8.30am on Sunday, and left a man with serious leg injuries.

The victim was rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, after the attack.

Police initially arrested a 38-year-old man from Southsea on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been bailed until November 7.

And yesterday, officers revealed two other males had been arrested.

One, a 42-year-old from Southsea, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, while the other, a 38-year-old from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion on grievous bodily harm with intent to resist and prevent arrest.

Both remain in custody, a Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward and help with their investigation to contact Eastern Investigations at Fratton police station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.