UPDATE: Work under way to take cladding off two Somers Town high rises due to fire risks after Grenfell Tower blaze

WORK has started to removed cladding from two Portsmouth high rises after tests found that it was a fire risk.

Portsmouth City Council has confirmed that cladding on Horatia House and Leamington House in Somerstown are being removed to ensure the ‘highest safety standards’ are in place.

Leamington House in Somers Town

Council staff will be present in the two buildings 24 hours a day, for as long as necessary while the cladding is removed from the two buildings.

No other blocks are affected.

It comes following the devastating Grenfell Tower in Kensington, London which is presumed to have claimed the lives of 79 people as 151 homes were destroyed.

Councillor Luke Stubbs, deputy leader of Portsmouth City Council said: ‘Like all councils, we have been working with government and fire service to review our buildings.

‘As a precaution we submitted some cladding for testing and the results that came back said the cladding on Horatia House and Leamington House was a fire risk. As a result we are removing the cladding from those buildings.

‘Protection of Portsmouth residents is our number one priority and we will not compromise on safety standards.’

Cllr Stubbs added that of the 13 tower blocks that the council owns, occasional instances of fires within flats have occurred in the past few years but that in every instance, the fire has been contained within the property where the fire commenced.

A full assessment of the buildings has been conducted with Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service and Cllr Stubbs said the buildings are safe to stay in with all of the existing safety measures still in place.

Letters are being delivered to residents of Horatia House and Leamington House explaining the precautions being taken.

Anyone with concerns about the situation can call (023) 9282 4244 or visit the Somerstown Hub community information point where the local area housing office will be open until 8pm this evening and from 8am until 5pm tomorrow and on Sunday.

The council will be holding a special fire safety information event on Tuesday 27 June at The New Theatre Royal in Guildhall Walk.

From 6.30pm to 7.30pm, residents will be able to hear from the council and the fire service to discuss any concerns.