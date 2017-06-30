Search

Van giving out free cider is coming to Portsmouth today

editorial image
Cladding being removed from Horatia House and Leamington House

Portsmouth high rises set for full review over sprinkler systems

0
Have your say

It may not exactly be sunny outside - but people can get a taste of summer today thanks to a well-known drinks brand.

Rekorderlig will be giving out free glasses of cider in the city today as part of a nationwide tour.

The company’s sampling vehicle, a Swedish-style wooden hut van, will be stationed at Gunwharf Quays from 12pm to 8pm.

It is the middle of a 38-day Lagom tour across the UK, which also features stop-offs in London and Birmingham.

A Rekorderlig spokesperson said: ‘The tour will offer guests a chance to enjoy the relaxed, altruistic Swedish lifestyle while enjoying the refreshingly balanced flavours of Rekorderlig.

‘Throughout the tour, the bar will serve a range of Rekorderlig Cider, and guests will be able to enjoy the three steps to the perfect serve as they choose their favourite flavours and fruits.’

Back to the top of the page