Van giving out free cider is coming to Portsmouth today

It may not exactly be sunny outside - but people can get a taste of summer today thanks to a well-known drinks brand.

Rekorderlig will be giving out free glasses of cider in the city today as part of a nationwide tour.

The company’s sampling vehicle, a Swedish-style wooden hut van, will be stationed at Gunwharf Quays from 12pm to 8pm.

It is the middle of a 38-day Lagom tour across the UK, which also features stop-offs in London and Birmingham.

A Rekorderlig spokesperson said: ‘The tour will offer guests a chance to enjoy the relaxed, altruistic Swedish lifestyle while enjoying the refreshingly balanced flavours of Rekorderlig.

‘Throughout the tour, the bar will serve a range of Rekorderlig Cider, and guests will be able to enjoy the three steps to the perfect serve as they choose their favourite flavours and fruits.’