Victorious Festival 2017: What time are your favourite stars on stage?

From Stereophonics to Olly Murs, there are no lack of musical stars appearing at this year’s Victorious Festival.
Here are when some of your favourite acts are appearing.
Click here to see the rest of the festival’s timings.
From Stereophonics to Olly Murs, there are no lack of musical stars appearing at this year’s Victorious Festival.
Here are when some of your favourite acts are appearing.
Click here to see the rest of the festival’s timings.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.