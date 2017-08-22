Search

Victorious Festival 2017: What time are your favourite stars on stage?

Olly Murs and Rita Ora are two of the stars at this year's festival.
Olly Murs and Rita Ora are two of the stars at this year's festival.
Nicola Cutner on her wedding day with hairdresser Andrew Pierce

Southsea bride thanks hairdresser for saving big day

0
Have your say

From Stereophonics to Olly Murs, there are no lack of musical stars appearing at this year’s Victorious Festival.

Here are when some of your favourite acts are appearing.

Click here to see the rest of the festival’s timings.