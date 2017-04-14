VIDEO: Devoted Pompey fan releases new song to help inspire team to promotion

A DEVOTED Pompey fan is hoping his new football song will inspire the team to glory this season.

Dean Searle has written and produced his own version of the popular chant We’re On Our Way, inspired by the crowds at Fratton Park.

The song, which is available to download now, is being released to coincide with Pompey’s bid for promotion from League 2 this season.

Amateur songwriter Dean, from Gosport, had the idea for the song after speaking to other musicians on an online forum.

He said: ‘I wanted to create an old-school song that the fans might like.

‘My ambition is for it to be played at the ground, a few people so far have said it is quite good so we’ll see.’

Dean Searle from Gosport has written, produced We're On Our Way and is pictured with his grandsons Oliver Caisley, six, left, and Frankie Ward, four Picture: Sarah Standing (170496-5912)

The song is being released as a tribute to the Pompey fans who helped take over the club in 2012.

The lyrics reference the club being deducted league points when they went into administration, and potential owners who have made unsuccessful attempts to take over the club.

Dean said: ‘I wanted to make the song a tribute to those who saved the club.

‘It is so hard out there [in the music industry].

‘I thought that maybe a football song would help to open a door.’

The 53-year-old has supported the team since the 1980s.

He said: ‘I remember the last time we were playing in this division.

‘The timing felt right for the song.

‘The team are doing well and it is coming towards the end of the season.’

Portsmouth currrently sit third in the table with five games remaining.

The top three teams will be automatically promoted at the end of the season.

Dean said: ‘It’s been exciting. I love the way the fans own the club. It has been a great story.’

Helping Dean with the track was semi-professional music producer Paul Boyd, while a group of fans provided the backing sounds.

In a late twist Dean also had to change some of the lyrics after former Disney chairman Michael Eisner showed an interest in taking over the club.

He said: ‘Everything was ready to go until the news about the takeover.’

Fans can download the song online through Spotify, iTunes and Amazon Play, costing 79p.