Vigil for victims of Manchester attack organised in Portsmouth

A vigil to pay tribute to the victims of Monday’s bombing attack in Manchester has been planned for tomorrow.

Campaign group Stand Up To Racism Portsmouth has organised the event, which will be held in Guildhall Square tomorrow from 6.30pm.

In a post on the event’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: ‘We come together, to show unity and to show solidarity at this difficult time.

‘It is vital we do not allow the advocates of hate and division to use this atrocity to divide us. This would hand them their greatest victory.

‘Our greatest weapon against hate is unity. Let us join together in humanitarian solidarity with the people of Manchester.’

People are also encouraged to bring their own candles.

A total of 22 people were killed when a suicide bomber set off an explosive device at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

More than 50 fans were injured, with some still missing.