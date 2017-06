PEOPLE were evacuated from the Pyramids Centre yesterday for 10 minutes because of a fire alarm.

An appliance from Southsea Fire Station headed to the leisure complex in Clarence Esplanade at around 2.20pm.

However, after a quick survey of the area, the appliance’s crew ruled it to be a false alarm.

Visitors to the centre had been evacuated to the venue’s car park after the fire alarm went off. The crew stood down at 2.29pm.