Walsall fan shocked after Twitter post about Pompey ‘cheap’ hotel mix-up goes viral

A Walsall fan was left shocked after a post about his hotel mix-up ahead of his team’s match against Pompey on Saturday went viral.

Twitter user Davey Drew was left in shock when he arrived ahead of kick-off and discovered his accomodation was actually a ferry ride away from Fratton Park - on the Isle of Wight.

The Sadlers fan was forced to quickly catch a ride across the water, and even cheekily asked the club if they could delay the start of the match for him.

On Friday he tweeted about his hotel booking for two people at the Abingdon Guest Lodge - in Ryde - and told his followers it was ‘only 11 miles from Pompey.’

But the next day he posted a picture of himself on the ferry heading towards Portsmouth, complaining about having to check in and then head back across the water.

The second tweet has gone viral, with about 9,000 retweets and about 20,000 likes.

The match finished in a 1-1 draw despite Brett Pitman's goal for Pompey. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South

Yesterday he tweeted: ‘Finally getting some charge on my phone and Twitter going bonkers!’

But luckily for Davey, Walsall boss Jon Whitney and his players saw the funny side and offered to help cover costs and arrange to meet him.

Whitney told BBC West Midlands: ‘[Midfielder] Joe Edwards offered to pay his ferry fare. I’ll chip in as well.

‘It’s a funny one but it’s great. It’s a story for him to tell people so I think it will be quite popular on social media.

‘We might get to meet him and bring him out and let him see the fans at one home game. We’ll pay his fare for him and help him out.’

In the end the two teams played out a 1-1 draw.