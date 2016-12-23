Warning issued to households with presents on display

RESIDENTS are being reminded not to leave presents on show and to be on guard during the festive period.

The Chichester District Community Safety Partnership and community wardens are offering advice to prevent people falling victim to opportunist thieves, targeting homes with gifts on display.

Councillor Eileen Lintill, cabinet member for community services at Chichester District Council said: ‘Although it can be tempting to put presents under the tree before Christmas Day, this is a big advert for opportunist thieves looking into windows.

‘Put your goodies out at the last minute and make sure the windows and doors are locked at all times. You should also take care when shopping, as presents left on car seats can also be inviting to thieves.

The partnership has a ‘Property Inventory Sheet’ for householders to record descriptions of valuable items. For information or for an inventory sheet, call 01243 534860, or e-mail community@chichester.gov.uk.