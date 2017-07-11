Warning issued to Portsmouth Snapchat users

THE NSPCC is urging young people in the Portsmouth area to turn off their Snapchat location.

Last month the app released its new Snap Maps feature, which allows users to see the exact location of their friends.

The charity is urging young people to hide their location using the ‘ghost mode’ setting, amid fears that the feature could leave users vulnerable to grooming, stalking and bullying.

NSPCC child safety online expert Rose Bray said: ‘Even limiting Snap Maps to the ‘friends only’ setting is risky if those contacts include people you don’t know. This highlights why it is vital government forces social networks to offer Safe Accounts to under-18s, with the highest privacy settings and location settings locked off.

‘Young people can hide their location using Ghost Mode, which can be switched on from the Snap Maps screen. It is important parents have regular conversations with young people about staying safe online.’