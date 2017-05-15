Warning over valuables

DRIVERS are being warned by police not to leave any valuable items in their cars.

The advice comes after the theft of a handbag from a car in Lovedean Lane, Horndean.

On this occasion, thieves smashed the front passenger window to steal the bag.

The crime took place on May 12 at 10.30am. Witnesses can call police 101.

PCSO Darryl Hook is now urging people not to leave anything valuable on display.

He said: ‘Do not leave anything in your vehicle. A jacket or coat left behind may be of very little value to you, but a thief may think it has been used to hide a laptop or handbag and will break into your vehicle to find out.

‘Before you leave home, think about what you need and leave any unnecessary items of value at home.’