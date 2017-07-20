Warning to Portsmouth rail users of busy trains in August

RAILWAY passengers across the Portsmouth area are being warned they will face packed trains during August.

Southern services are set to face an influx of additional passengers because of improvement works by Network Rail at London Waterloo.

The £800m overhaul will take place between August 5 and 28. During this period weekday fast services by Southern to London Victoria will not stop at Clapham Junction from 4-8pm.

Southern added that trains will carry additional passengers from South West Trains and Thameslink trains displaced by the work.

A spokesman for Govia Thameslink Railway, which runs Southern and Thameslink, said: ‘Some of our trains will be particularly busy during August as a result of the much-needed improvement work at London Waterloo and we urge passengers to consider alternatives to avoid them if possible.’

Passengers should allow plenty of time for journeys. For details, see southernrailway.com/waterloo