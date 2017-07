They were 20 years behind the times - but they sure had a lot of fun.

Archive footage posted on YouTube shows Portsmouth's Teddy Boys revival in the mid-1970s.

The report on the old ITV regional news programme Day by Day showcased the legendary Pete Presley and his band Shazam playing at the St Mary's Arms 41 years ago.

Pete is also filmed ordering a fully drape suit for the princely sum of £50 and telling the Day By Day reporter: 'We live for rock and roll, a drink, no trouble - and women!'