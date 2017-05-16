WATCH: Aftermath of five-car crash on the A27

A FIVE-vehicle smash is causing delays for commuters in Portsmouth this evening.

The collision happened shortly after 5.37pm on the westbound carriageway of the A27 near the Eastern Road off-slip.

It is causing lengthy tailbacks on the road past the A3 junction.

Police are at the scene with paramedics treating the injured.

A fire crew from Cosham has also been called to conduct scene safety and clear up fuel which has spilled onto the road.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident and said: ‘Five vehicles were involved.

‘We are conducting scene safety. All casualties have been recovered. We have not had to cut anybody free from their vehicle.’