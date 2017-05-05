WATCH: Blue Day at Medina Primary School

A SCHOOL got behind Blue Day with the pupils dressing in their favourite blue clothes and Pompey shirts.

Blue Day at Medina Primary School

Medina Primary School, on Medina Road in Cosham, has been supporting the event since its launch in 2008.

The youngsters gave money to wear blue and headteacher Howard Payne said the children always enjoy Blue Day.

'We have been supporting Blue Day since the first one was held,' he said.

'The kids like dressing in blue and learning why we support the event for the Tom Prince Cancer Trust.'