WATCH: Families take part in Pretty Muddy in Portsmouth

HUNDREDS of people have taken part in a muddy race in Southsea raising cash for the fight against cancer.

Groups of fundraisers bounced on space hoppers, tackled a mud-covered obstacle course and clambered up then shot down a muddy slide – all in an effort to raise cash for charity.

Families took part in the Pretty Muddy 5K in Southsea on July 8. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Organised by Cancer Research UK, the money raised will go toward work battling the disease.

It’s a condition that claimed the life of Portsmouth-born Martin Townsend, 69, known as Gramps to his grandchildren.

His daughter Amanda Friend, 43, had come from Southampton with her children Josh, 10, and Bethany, 12.

‘We’re doing it for him, he had oesophagus cancer,’ Amanda said.

‘It was really emotional but we’re really glad that we’ve done it.’

Their friend Kiera Beffant, 11, came first in the child’s race. She said: ‘It was fun, I loved jumping in the mud.’

Runners wore bright pink T-shirts around the course with messages to loved ones emblazoned on the back.

Phoenix Sapey, six, took part with her mum Yasmine Devaney, 27, of St Simon’s Road, in Southsea.

Phoenix’s grandmother Elaine Sapey, 63, died in January from breast cancer.

Yasmine said: ‘Phoneix misses her nan so much she was really close, she talks about her every day.’

Phoenix added: ‘It felt amazing, I was helping to raise money.’

A full report of the Pretty Muddy and the Race for Life, held tomorrow, will be in The News on Monday.