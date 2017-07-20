WATCH: Film maker captures the beauty of an evening at Southsea seafront

A teenage film maker has produced a stunning video portrait of Southsea seafront.

Declan Cordwell from Bedhampton took three days to painstakingly shoot and edit the study of an evening near Clarence Pier.

A scene from Declan's video

The 19-year-old, who is expanding his long-time hobby into commercial work including wedding photography and promotional photoshoots, said he chose the western end of Southsea seafront because it was one of the most photogenic locations in the area.

He said: 'It was great fun to shoot the video. I used a DJI Phantom Drone, a Canon Camera with a few different lenses as well as a glider, and a GoPro hero 5.

'My friend Ashley Bellinger appears in the video along with his four-year-old daugther Aurora.'

Declan's YouTube channel includes other examples of his work.