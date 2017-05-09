WATCH: Former Pompey star Sulley Muntari vows to continue walk-off protests against racist fans

Former Pompey star Sulley Muntari says he will walk off the field again if subjected to further racism.

The Pescara player was sent off last week for leaving the field after claiming he was racially abused during an Italian game with Cagliari.

Muntari played 29 times for Pompey

His suspension was overturned but the 32-year-old believes racism is "everywhere and getting worse".

"I went through hell and was treated like a criminal," he told BBC Sport.

"I went off the field because it wasn't right for me to be on the field while I have been racially abused."

Initially booked for dissent, Muntari added: "If I had this problem today, tomorrow or the next game I would go off again."

Muntari hopes FIFA president Gianni Infantino is the man who can intervene.

"I think he is capable of doing something in a good way to fight racism. I want him to fight racism," he said.

"I never heard anything like that in England because I think they don't tolerate it. England is the example for the world. If a country doesn't tolerate it then it means you get rid of it."

