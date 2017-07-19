WATCH: ‘Good Samaritan’ cleans out Portsmouth pensioner’s bank account

Disabled Peter Smith was duped out of £500 after being approached by a ‘scruffy’ woman who offered to help him with his shopping.

The 70-year-old – who relies on a wheelchair to get around – was delighted by the apparent kindhearted stranger’s offer.

Pensioner Peter Smith was conned out of �500 Picture: Sarah Standing (170888-5147)

But after she escorted him home and packed away his shopping she then tricked the pensioner into handing over his bank card and pin before draining his account dry to the tune of £500.

The con has since outraged an MP who has demanded the government steps up its efforts to tackle fraudsters.

Mr Smith, of Nuffield Place, Landport, has today spoken out of his ordeal in an effort to ensure other people don’t fall foul of such con artists.

He said: ‘I have been well and truly stitched up.

‘I didn’t think I would be gullible like that.

‘I am 70 years old and thought I was above that sort of scam.’

The crime took place on Wednesday. Mr Smith was shopping at the Farmfoods store in Fratton Road, Fratton, when he was approached by the woman who offered to help him pack his shopping before unpacking it at home.

When the pair arrived at Mr Smith’s flat, she unpacked the goods – before attempting to sell him a DVD player, he said.

Mr Smith refused but as a gesture to repay her kindness he offered to give the woman some cash.

‘She told me she had been homeless and I felt sorry for her,’ he said.

‘I said I would give her £60 to help her out and foolishly gave her my pin number. She said she would come back and cook me dinner and return my card.’

However, the heartless thief never returned, instead choosing to run out of the flat and withdrawing £500 from two different cash points nearby.

‘I couldn’t believe this happened. I just don’t want other people to be conned like I was,’ Mr Smith added.

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP, was appalled by the crime and claimed more needed to be done to protect victims from similar scams.

The Labour MP said: ‘Mr Smith’s story is a heart-breaking one.

‘Only five to 15 per cent of all scams and crimes like this are reported so I am very grateful to Mr Smith for sharing his story.

‘I offer my deepest sympathies for what must have been a horrible experience.

‘I don’t want to see anyone in Portsmouth falling victim to these shocking incidents as it is hugely detrimental for people.

‘The government must do more to tackle scams and support victims of these increasingly sophisticated and distressing crimes.’

Police are investigating the crime and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The woman was white, with dark collar-length hair and spoke with a local accent. She is 5ft 8in, about 35 and slim. She was wearing a grey cardigan, jeans, trainers and carried a few shoulder bags.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote 44170268868.