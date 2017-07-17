WATCH: Jet skier warned off after close encounter with Portsmouth cross-Channel ferry

Video shows the moment a jet skier was warned off after steering close to a cross-Channel ferry in Portsmouth Harbour.

The footage posted to Twitter by Proud of Portsmouth @portsmouthproud shows a harbour patrol vessel approaching after the jet ski was ridden alongside the Brittany Ferries vessel Normandie.

A screenshot from the video

The jet skier, who has a passenger on board, appears to be warned off by the crew of the patrol vessel.

No jet ski use is permitted within the harbour or within 0.5 of a nautical mile from shore outside the harbour without a licence from Queen's Harbour Master.