WATCH: Minister praises new Milton sea defences during visit to Portsmouth

A MINISTER has praised the city’s new coastal defence scheme saying it will bring more people to the area.

James Brokenshire, the Northern Ireland secretary, paid the new sea defences at Milton Common a visit yesterday alongside Tory parliamentary candidates Flick Drummond and Penny Mordaunt.

From left, Penny Mordaunt MP, Minister for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire and Flick Drummond MP Picture: Sarah Standing (170587-7155)

The minister explored the new paths along the city’s eastern coastline that were completed late last year.

He told The News: ‘This is a really impressive investment that has not just had a transformative effect in protecting homes and businesses from flooding but has also made the area more accessible.

‘This scheme means that more people can come and enjoy the wonderful scenery and habitats. It will encourage more people to come down here to Portsmouth, bring their families and explore it more.’

When questioned if he could see the scheme replicated elsewhere in the country he replied: ‘I think there’s a lot that we can learn from looking at this example.

‘There is learning here that we can apply to different areas and communities. It really is interesting to hear the differences that this scheme is making.’

The scheme includes a rock revetment, designed to absorb energy from incoming water, with a coastal path and three earth bunds with new footpaths, with Great Salterns Quay demolished.

Work on the Tipner Lake scheme is now underway.

Ms Mordaunt, Tory candidate for Portsmouth North said: ‘This scheme has been really worthwhile and has brought some beautiful landscaping around our coast

‘As MPs and on the council, Conservatives have brought forward many schemes.’