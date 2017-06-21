WATCH: Navy reservist teacher stuns Gosport pupils with her alter ego

PUPILS were left awestruck when their music teacher revealed her alter ego – as a Royal Navy reservist.

Music teacher Emma Cutler came dressed in full uniform to her school, Alverstoke CofE Junior School, near Gosport.

Naval reservist and teacher AB Emma Cutler helps Isobel Turner, 11, to salute. PHOTO: Royal Navy

The 34-year-old’s revelation to her pupils comes as the nation celebrates Reserves Day today.

Reservists from across all wings of military services are uniting, with many coming to work in their kit.

Emma, of Alverstoke, said: ‘I think some of the children were really shocked. They hadn’t seen that side of me before and I don’t think they knew I was a reservist.

‘One even asked me if that was my costume.’

Super-organised Emma balances her full-time work at school with her part-time military career – while also running her own business providing piano and music tuition.

The busy mum said she was inspired to join the reserves in July last year.

She added naval life was in her blood – her granddad and grandmother had served in the Senior Service and her father, Lieutenant Commander Peter Southern, had been in the navy for 40 years as a submariner.

‘I did join the navy when I was younger but I only lasted a year,’ she added. ‘I was only 17. I regretted that ever since.’

AB Emma Cutler with pupils Ollie Payne, Isobel Turner, Eleanor Warringer, Matilda Mearns, Annabelle Malam, and Molly Last

Emma has just completed her first phase of naval training at HMS Raleigh.

The course taught her how to shoot and service the SA 80 rifle, conduct weapon drills, firefighting and some survival training, while tackling plenty of outdoor leadership challenges too.

Emma – who was identified class leader – said she ‘loved every minute at Raliegh’, adding: ‘I just love the challenge of all the adventurous, physical outdoor training.

‘I really did enjoy our time at Raleigh and the excellent naval instructors really got the best out of all of us.’

Pupils were left stunned when AB Emma Cutler visited them in her Royal Navy reserve uniform

At her passing out parade at HMS Raleigh, the Able Seaman was presented with the Captain’s Award for Best Reservist under training by Commodore Graeme Little.

She will now move on to specialist training in the navy’s logistics branch.

Emma attends her local Royal Navy Reserve (RNR) unit across the harbour at HMS King Alfred on Whale Island on Tuesday evenings and at occasional weekend training events.

Graham Cutter, head teacher of Alverstoke, said Emma was a ‘role model’ for pupils.

He said: ‘We have been promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics specific careers for the girls in the school.

‘With Emma sharing her reserves experience, in a field commonly predominated by men, our school benefits enormously.’

AB Emma Cutler, of HMS King Alfred Royal Navy Reserve Unit at her day job as a music teacher in Alverstoke CofE Junior School, Gosport.

