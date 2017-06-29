WATCH: New Indian takeaway will deliver ‘authentic street food’ via rickshaw

Curry-lovers are set for ‘something entirely different’ from a new Indian takeaway offering traditional street food delivered by rickshaw.

Newly-opened Paanchi says it is looking to bring back an ‘authentic’ Indian style to Portsmouth by providing offerings inspired by the dishes served from the rickshaws of Bangladesh.

Paanchi - an Indian Street Kitchen has opened in Fratton Road Portsmouth (left to right) Abdul Ahad, Amir Begh, Shahriar Uddin, Anhar Uddin, and Mahtab Uddin Picture by: Malcolm Wells (170628-1628)

Its owner Shahriar Uddin, 25, says that the British understanding of Indian food has been ‘commercialised’ by well-known dishes of tikka masala and bhuna.

He said: ‘There is nothing like Paanchi across Portsmouth and south Hampshire. What we are offering is real, authentic Indian food.

‘Our menu is full of street food that is sold and eaten all over India. We provide dishes that most people in England simply would not have heard of and therefore Paanchi remains extremely unique.’

In addition to the authentic food on offer, Shahriar has also imported a traditional rickshaw from India to be used for deliveries and to raise awareness of the new takeaway across the city.

He said: ‘Rickshaws are a very common way of people getting about in India and during a trip to Bangladesh we thought that it would be a great idea to bring one over to be used for deliveries.

‘It illustrates the unique feel we are going for, that our takeaway will be completely different to other curry houses.’

The takeaway’s menu offers dishes such as Xacuti, a spicy dish cooked from a variety of ingredients such as lime dry red chili and coconut. It also offers a contemporary style on Indian street food such as biriyanis and burritos.

Its location is at 234 Fratton Road, putting it right at the heart of Portsmouth in terms of deliveries to Fratton, Southsea and North End.

Shahriar says they went for the site based on its ‘perfect location.’

He added: ‘When we heard this place was available we really pushed to secure this place. It is so central and hopefully bring in customers from all across the city.’

The takeaway - which launched last night - currently employs seven staff with customers greeted by two long black sofas and a widescreen TV to sit and enjoy while they wait for the food to be cooked.

As part of its launch, the takeaway are offering customers the chance to win a trip to India with flights and hotel all paid for.

Customers are giving a code on a loyalty card with every in-shop purchase that they enter online to be in with a chance in the prize draw which closes on September 29.