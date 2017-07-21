WATCH: Parkour pair prepare to put on flipping good show in Portsmouth

Have your say

HE IS the free-running founder of parkour which has become a global phenomenon.

And now Parisian Malik Diouf is set to show off his explosive skills to the people of Portsmouth.

He has joined forces with Portsmouth-based dance expert Sasha Biloshisky to stage a dramatic performance at next month’s Victorious Festival.

The dynamic duo are honing their routine in secret at the New Theatre Royal, in Guildhall Walk, with Sasha choreographing the show.

Malik, 40, said: ‘I’m happy and really excited to be part of this project. I’m ready to show Portsmouth what parkour is all about.’

Called Hypozeuxis, the show will be staged at the Kids’ Arena during Victorious in Southsea from Friday, August 25, to Sunday, August 27.

Sasha Biloshisky Picture: Sarah Standing (170957-5415)

The 15-minute display will see the pair flipping, jumping and rolling off a custom-built stage before then giving a free parkour workshop to visitors.

Russian-born Sasha, who is an international creative lab associate at New Theatre Royal, hopes the show will inspire others to become active.

The 33-year-old – who has worked alongside pop icons Kylie Minogue, Boy George and Alesha Dixon – said: ‘There’s still a lot of work to do. We’re about halfway there at the moment.

‘I really want to tell a story with this performance. It’s about people living in a world where life has become mundane, doing the same thing day after day.

‘People can expect some crazy moves, really exciting dancing in a new way that they haven’t seen before. It will be fused with parkour and guided by story.’

Funded by Arts Council England, the performance has been created in partnership with Victorious and the New Theatre Royal, with support from Portsmouth-based urban dance social enterprise Funk Format.

This year marks the fourth collaborative project between the music festival and New Theatre Royal’s Creative Lab.

Laura Doye, artistic director at the theatre, was thrilled to have the two dancers on board this year.

She said: ‘This is a significant creative development for the theatre supporting our long-term goal to create trailblazing arts experiences that inspire and impact lives.’

Parkour practitioners use urban areas as a playground, running and bounding over obstacles. It originated in France.