WATCH: Police handed CCTV footage after health supplements disappear from Portsmouth store

POLICE are seeking help in tracing a man filmed on CCTV after health supplements were taken from a Portsmouth shop.

The footage showing a man placing items into a bag was handed to Hampshire Constabulary by the boss of Wild Thyme Wholefoods in Palmerston Road, Southsea.

An image from the CCTV given to police

Stuart Mills said he challenged the man, who left the store. Mr Mills then reviewed CCTV and immediately decided to alert police.

He said: 'I was out the back of the store when this happened. After the man left I discovered that around £100 worth of protein powder was missing.

'It's very upsetting. We're a new business and it's a big enough challenge anyway.

'I hope anyone with any information will contact police.'

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said: 'We received the report on July 14 that some sports supplements were stolen. The CCTV will form part of the investigation.

'Anyone with information about this can call us on 101, quoting 44170270271.'