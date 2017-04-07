WATCH: Pompey fan tells how she saved man’s life in Eastern Road CPR drama

A POMPEY fan who risked her life to save an elderly man is now urging others in the city to learn first aid.

Football fanatic Hannah Goward was heading home from Fratton Park when a car unexpectedly veered across the road towards her.

Seeing the driver slumped at the wheel of the car, Hannah screamed at her fiancé, Russell Kerr, to stop their car.

The heroic 22-year-old, from Havant, then dashed out and dragged the lifeless pensioner from his vehicle before giving him CPR in the middle of Eastern Road,

She spent six minutes giving him first aid – as cars rushed past her – before paramedics arrived and took over.

The man, who has asked not to be named, had suffered a heart attack and was rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham. He has since recovered from his ordeal.

But Hannah admitted if it was not for her first aid training, she would not have known what to do.

The former care home worker, who is now an apprentice at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘Going on that first aid course helped me to save a life.

‘If you have an opportunity to go on a first aid course, take it. Anybody could be in the position that I was in – it could be your own family member, a partner, a child.

‘You could be the difference between life and death.

‘That’s why learning basic first aid is so, so important.’

Hannah, of Hursley Road, was left with damaged ligaments in her arms and back, as well as cuts to her knees.

She added: ‘I put absolutely everything I had into saving him. I didn’t want to go home that night and think about what could have been. I wanted to save his life.’

Hannah has been praised by Chloe Foster, dispatch assistant at South Central Ambulance Service (Sca) who took the emergency 999 call.

She said: ‘Being trained in CPR and first aid, as Hannah was in this instance, can make the difference between life and death for patients suffering a cardiac arrest, heart attack, near drowning or a number of other serious emergencies.’

Scas call handlers are trained in first aid and can provide advice in an emergency.

One in ten people (10.99 per cent) survive a cardiac arrest in the Scas area which is the highest in the country. The national average is 8.79 per cent.

To find the nearest first aid course, see sja.org.uk