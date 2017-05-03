WATCH: Portsmouth RNLI Lifeboat crews race to sinking yacht

TWO PEOPLE were rescued by Portsmouth RNLI Lifeboat crews on Monday.

The UK Coastguard alerted the crews to the difficulty two casualties on a 22ft yacht were having, when the vessel began to take on water in Langstone Harbour.

The bilge pump on the 22ft yacht failed

The Portsmouth Lifeboat Atlantic service was launched, and crews reached the yacht within three minutes and towed it to a spot on Hayling Island.

The vessel was taken care of and both casualties were fully assisted by the RNLI and the Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Team. They walked away unharmed.