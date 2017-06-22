WATCH: Rare dolphin sighting amazes passengers on Gosport ferry

Ferry passengers were left amazed this morning after spotting an unusual sight in the waters of Portsmouth Harbour.

A dolphin was seen swimming and jumping close to the Gosport Ferry route - and is believed to be the first time in a decade the animal had been visible near the coast.

Ferry employee Mark Brotherhood, who took the video, said the dolphin had been following the boat all morning and had come as close as a couple of feet away from the vessel.

Gosport Ferry general manager Clive Lane said the rare sighting was ‘awesome’ to witness.

He said: ‘I don’t think we’ve seen one around here for about 10 years. All our staff and passengers had big smiles when they saw it.

‘There was one jumping up in the air and went in front of the vessel as well.’

Last year the RSPCA helped to rescue a beached dolphin after it turned up near Chichester Harbour.