WATCH: RNLI video shows sailors being plucked from hull of upturned dinghy

A video shows the moment that two sailors clinging to their upturned dinghy were rescued by Portsmouth RNLI volunteers.

The footage was recorded during the dramatic incident at the mouth of Langstone Harbour on Sunday afternoon.

A screenshot from the RNLI video

The pair were among a group of friends sailing dinghies from Chichester when disaster struck.

Two were thrown into the sea when their craft capsized and two more suffered a similar fate when their dinghy upturned as they tried to rescue their colleagues.

The sailors were showing signs of hypothermia when they were rescued.