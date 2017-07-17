WATCH: Spinnaker Tower unveils new garden on top viewing deck

VISITORS to a the Spinnaker Tower will be able to relax in a new garden - 110m above sea level.

The popular city attraction at Gunwharf Quays has unveiled its new Sky Garden which is on the highest viewing level, next to the Sky Deck.

The Spinnaker Tower has unveiled a new Sky Garden on its top deck. Picture: Spinnaker Tower

The new feature will be open throughout the year and gives visitors the opportunity to enjoy an ‘open to the elements’ experience.

Deck chairs and bean bags are part of the garden which is carpeted with grass, giving people the chance to relax and enjoy the views across the Solent while soaking up the sun and feeling the wind.

It also has a living wall made up of a variety of different plants and flowers including petunias, lavender and star of jasmine. Black dragon wisteria surrounds the doorway entrance giving guests a true garden experience.

Tony Sammut, general manager at the Spinnaker Tower, said: ‘Our Sky Garden is an exciting addition to the tower experience, enabling guests to combine the idyllic Sky Garden surroundings with the opportunity to savour our stunning views.

‘It provides yet another fantastic reason to visit.’

This new attraction is open all year round although it is advised to be enjoyed in warmer seasons.

The Spinnaker Tower is open daily from 10am to 6pm. For prices and more details visit spinnakertower.co.uk.