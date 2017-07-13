WATCH: Star singer Jerry Williams goes back to school to inspire pupils

FIVE years ago she was walking down the corridors at Miltoncross Academy as a pupil.

But now Jerry Williams is a pop star in the making, having already been played on Radio 1.

Singer-songwriter Jerry Williams gave an inspirational talk at her former school Miltoncross School Picture: Sarah Standing (170885-5078)

Earlier this week, she went back to her old Portsmouth school – where she was once head girl – to give a talk to pupils.

Accompanied by an acoustic guitar and a story of positivity, the 21-year-old spoke to Year 10 pupils.

Jerry said being asked to speak was a ‘big compliment’.

‘It was the best feeling.

Jerry Williams performs for year 10 students. Picture: Sarah Standing

‘It was so lovely to have the chance to go back and see my old teachers and meet the current students.

‘It seemed like the pupils were engaged.

‘Some of them came to me afterwards and said they felt inspired and that I had given them hope.

‘It would have been a great feeling even if just one person felt inspired. I loved it.’

Jerry’s talk took place as part of a week-long programme at Miltoncross – aiming to encourage pupils to consider their future paths.

Industry professionals from the fields of marketing, engineering, midwifery and photography gave presentations.

Chris Purnell, 29, is the business director at the school.

He said: ‘What Jerry had to say was really good.

‘She comes from a similar background to the majority of our students, so for us, her talk was all about showing there are no limitations in what they can achieve.

‘The aim of the week is to make sure that our students have the tools to be as ready as possible for the world of work when they leave us.’

After leaving the Cotton Road school in 2012, Jerry, from Milton, followed her ambition of becoming a full-time musician.

Five years on, she has heard her indie-pop played on BBC Radio 1 and is set to appear at three festivals this summer – including Southsea’s Victorious, which kicks off next month.