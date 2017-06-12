WATCH: Stop-motion video shows dramatic Portsmouth South election night as Labour win seat

This amazing stop-motion video shows how Labour clinched the Portsmouth South seat from the Conservatives during last week’s election night.

Labour candidate Stephen Morgan won the vote from incumbent Flick Drummond, turning the constituency red for the first time since the seat was created in 1918.

Labour supporters celebrate Stephen Morgan's win in Portsmouth South

Our video, filmed by photographer Habib Rahman, captures scores of volunteers counting up the area’s voting papers as nervous candidates mill around Portsmouth’s Guildhall.

The footage stretches over five hours, which ends with Labour supporters celebrating their candidate’s victory.

Cllr Morgan was only elected as a councillor on Portsmouth City Council last summer for Charles Dickens ward.

He took the seat with 18,290 votes, beating Mrs Drummond in second with 16,736 and Liberal Democrat candidate Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson on 7,699 in third.