WATCH: Trio arrested after council flat fire in Portchester

Police have arrested three people after a flat fire in Portchester this morning.

Crews from Cosham, Fareham, Portchester and Southsea fire stations are currently at the scene, tackling the fire in a first floor flat in Kenwood Road.

Firefighters are battling a house fire in Kenwood Road, Portchester

Firefighters received the call shortly at around 10.33am this morning to the property which is owned by Fareham Borough Council.

A cordon is currently in place at the scene with the aerial ladder platform also being used in the operation.

Police have confirmed at 12.56pm today that they have arrested three people in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for the force said: 'We were called at 10.42am to reports of a fire at a residential address on Kenwood Road, Portchester.

The Aerial Ladder Platform being used at the scene in Kenwood Road, Portchester

'Officers are currently working with the fire service at the scene. A 43-year-old man, a 44-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody at this time.

'The incident is on-going.'

A spokesperson for Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service said: 'This is an ongoing incident. There are six appliances at the scene. The fire is in a first floor flat and has spread into the shared roof space.

'Breathing apparatus and water jets are being used at the scene. The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.'

The state of the fire in Kenwood Road, Portchester (picture courtesy of @HampshireFireDogs)

He confirmed that dogs were in the property when firefighters were called to the fire.

A spokeswoman from Fareham Borough Council said: 'The council is aware there has been a fire at 20 Kenwood Road in Portchester and Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to the scene.

'Council officers are now putting plans in place to find alternative accommodation for any families who are now unable to remain in their homes.'