‘We are very lucky to have heroes like this’

HAMPSHIRE’S top police officer has been stunned by the bravery of the her officers and members of the public.

Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney said she was proud to present the latest bravery awards. She said: ‘It has been wonderful to hear these stories of such bravery and dedication and we, in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, are very lucky to have these officers and staff protecting our communities.’

Among those praised were Deborah Allmey-Ayes, Terry Bickness and Nathan Jones.

Deborah Allmey-Ayes was in Lidl car park in Bordon, on July 1, 2016, putting her shopping into her car when she was approached from behind by a man with a knife.

He tried to snatch her handbag off her shoulder and when that didn’t work he used a knife to cut the strap.

Upon hearing her screams for help Mr Bickness and Mr Jones, who were passing by, sprang into action.

Mr Bickness launched himself at the knife-wielding robber, grabbing him and taking him to the ground while Mr Jones pinned the robber’s legs to the floor and secured the knife.

The men restrained the robber, Ashley Austin, was detained until police arrived. He was jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Others praised included: DC Dermot McBride, of Fratton CID, PC Paul Boulton, of the marine unit and roads policing officer PC Karen Stevenson. They all recieved Long Service and Good Conduct Medals.