‘We hit the jackpot with our dad’

AS each Father’s Day approaches, I begin to wonder what I can buy my dad that lets him know how special he is.

Socks? Chocolate? Smellies?

It’s something my sister Christina Pafford and I always struggle with.

You see, our dad John Cox is the best.

Dad was born and bred in Portsmouth, and still lives in Cosham.

A signwriter in Portsmouth Dockyard, he began his career as an apprentice in 1953 and continued his working life there until he retired in 1997.

He has been a regular reader of The News for many years.

Being a dad is about always being there for your children, just as our dad has been.

He’s almost 80 now, and we will always be there for him too.

This Father’s Day we will be spoiling him.

I know most people think that about their fathers, but ours really is fab.

Anyone can be a biological father, but not everyone can be a brilliant dad.

We want to shout our love and appreciation for our wonderful dad from the rooftops and let the world know how much he means to us.

He really is a truly special father.

He has always been a great dad to us, and our brother Darren, who we sadly lost in 1994.

He is a real family man, and as the years have gone on this has not changed.

He has been through some really tough times because of health problems.

He also lost his beloved wife Agnes, our mum, recently.

But dad is still always there for us and will always do what he can to help us out.

He is a very positive, happy-go-lucky man and his motto is ‘You just have to get on with it’.

Known for his famous dad jokes, he always manages to make us laugh.

And he always succeeds at making us smile, turning up with a surprise present for us every now and again.

His cocker spaniel, Chief, is never far from his side.

We know all dads are special but we really hit the jackpot with ours.

I hope that all those fathers and children reading this will be inspired by him.

Happy Father’s Day, dad.

We love you with all our hearts.