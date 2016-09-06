WEATHER: Temperatures set to soar to 27C in the South tomorrow

Don’t put the suncream away just yet - as temperatures in the South could reach as high as 27C tomorrow.

Forecasters from the Met Office are predicting an unexpected spell of hot weather throughout the day, but warn people to expect more rain by the weekend.

They have revealed that temperatures in the south east - including in Portsmouth - are likely to reach the high 20’s.

It will become less humid towards the evening and will remain largely dry on Thursday.

It is not all good news though, as there are showers predicted for Friday with more downfalls on Saturday.

The good weather is also arriving in time for the annual Bestival event on the Isle of Wight, which starts on Thursday and runs until Sunday.