Weather warning for 50mph gusts and large waves this weekend ahead of Great South Run

Gusts of more than 50mph are forecast in the Portsmouth area this weekend as thousands prepare for Sunday’s Great South Run.

The Met Office has put out a yellow weather warning for wind across the south of the country and the west of Wales.

People in coastal areas including Portsmouth have been warned of large waves, with a chance of homes being flooded in the worst-affected places.

The warning is in place between 4am and midnight on Saturday, although wind speeds are forecast to remain high into Sunday.

It comes ahead of Sunday’s Great South Run, which will see up to 25,000 runners take on the 10-mile course around the city.

A Met Office forecaster said: ‘An intense low pressure system is expected to bring a swathe of strong southwesterly winds over southern areas early on Saturday, these steadily transferring east through the morning and early afternoon, becoming westerly and eventually northwesterly later whilst also slowly easing.

This year's Great South Run takes place on Sunday. Picture: Malcolm Wells

‘Gusts exceeding 50mph are expected widely within the warning area.

‘These are expected to coincide with high tides, leading to locally dangerous conditions.’

The windy weather could also cause travel disruption and loss of power in some places.

Today and tomorrow are set to be cloudy with some showers.

Friday will be breezy with the wind due to pick up later in the day.