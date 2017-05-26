Weather warning for rain issued for Portsmouth

Don’t put your umbrella away just yet - a weather warning for rain has been issued for Portsmouth.

After the bright and sunny weather over the last few days, forecasters have warned people in the south of the country to expect heavy rain on Sunday and into Monday.

The Met Office said the wet weather is likely to spread northward towards the end of the bank holiday weekend.

Some torrential downpours and thunder could be possible in localised areas.

Rainfall could be as much as 40mm in some areas.

On their website the Met Office said: ‘There are early indications that this could result in some disruption, with sudden flooding of roads, transport routes, homes and businesses possible.

‘Please monitor forecasts through this weekend.’

The yellow weather warning includes the south east region as well as most of the south of England and south east Wales.

Yellow warnings indicate severe weather is expected, although it is important to keep checking forecasts as they might change.