Forecasters have issued a fog warning for Portsmouth.

The Met Office alert is for five minutes past midnight tonight until midday on Wednesday December 28.

It covers Buckinghamshire, Greater London, Kent, Medway, Milton Keynes, Oxfordshire, Bracknell Forest, East Sussex, Hampshire, Reading, Slough, Surrey, West Berkshire, West Sussex, Windsor and Maidenhead, Wokingham, Brighton and Hove, Isle of Wight, and Southampton as well as Portsmouth.