What a bunch of seriously fit blokes

I WOULD like you to meet George, Richard and Shane, three blokes who are into sport and fitness.

They are all part of the gym team at David Lloyd, Port Solent.

Their job is to put club members through their paces and get them in shape. The routines they devise have to be carefully tailored to the abilities and level of fitness of each person in their care.

Each young man is also from a totally different background.

George Young, 20, is from Southampton. He trained with the Royal Marines so already he knows a lot about keeping fit and being healthy.

A keen swimmer, George has passed the Royal Navy swimming test twice. He loves water activities like scuba diving and racing. He is also a massive fan of body-building and strength training.

Richard Bateman, 26, lives in Southsea. He quit a boring office job in London after two years, saying that every single day seemed to be the same thing.

His only real enjoyment came from visiting the gym next door. He has done radio presenting for Hospital and County Radio and he likes jazz blues and classical music.

Tall and built for speed, Richard is really keen on competitive running over four hundred and eight hundred metres. In 2015 and 2016 he secured 21 podium places out of 24 races.

He trains at the Mountbatten Centre, on a schedule that works around his shifts at David Lloyd.

Shane Vincent, 27, also from Southsea, has been a bin man and a life guard. He served six years in the Army where he was trained in electronic counter measures. He dealt with explosive devices on deployment at a forward operating base in Helmand Province, Afghanistan.

He has also been to Hong Kong, Malaysia and Chile as a goal scorer playing hockey for the Army.

He boxed too so he’s brilliant at skipping.

After an exciting career he left the Royal Corps of Signals as a Lance Corporal.

Shane has always been hugely passionate about his fitness and sport.

Now he enjoys playing football in his leisure time.

Who knows what the future hold for these men? Their lives lie before them and each may choose a different career path.

One may move on to follow a secret ambition. Another may decide to make a full career in the David Lloyd organisation.

With fitness manager posts at around £22,000 plus benefits and bonus thrown in and general manger jobs earning twice that, it’s got to be worth a second thought.