What’s being planned in your area?

Have your say

Here are some of this week’s planning applications from each borough.

PORTSMOUTH

Baffins: External alterations as part of a second phase of refurbishment works to provide assisted living to include new roof cladding, entrance doors and alterations to windows at Corbens Lodge, Moorings Way: Portsmouth City Council.

Charles Dickens: Retrospective application for construction of three-storey building to form three flats on garages at rear of 81 Kingston Road; Mr A Oliver.

Cosham: Retrospective application for change of use from shop to office at Railway House, High Street; Mr Steve Cripps & Pat McGee.

Hilsea: Construction of first-floor rear extension at 15 Whitecross Gardens; Mr Paul Foster.

FAREHAM

Fareham North: Change of use from A1 (shop) to A2 (professional services) at 94 Arundel Drive; Mrs Jeri Williams.

Fareham West: Construction of four wooden stables and feed room on concrete base, following demolition of five derelict chicken sheds at Abbey Farm, Fishers Hill; Mr Barry Bartlett.

Hill Head: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 116 Old Street; Mr and Mrs Tuff.

Locks Heath: Construction of detached, two-storey, four-bedroom house with detached garage in the rear garden of 44 Heath Road; Mr & Mrs Emery.

Portchester East: Loft conversion with front and rear dormers and rear extension at 96 Orchard Grove; Mr James Dickson.

GOSPORT

Peel Common: Construction of single storey front extension at 16 Totland Road; Mr James Warburton.

Anglesey: Construction of single-storey side / rear extension at 9 Long Water Drive; Mr Barrie Lawrence.

Elson: Construction of part single and part two-storey rear extension, front and rear dormers and replacement for front porch at 224 Elson Road; Mr Bob Bramble.

HAVANT

Bondfields: Garage conversion to create living accommodation, re-positioning of front door and erection of porch at 50 Stansted Crescent; Ms Sharon Palmer.

Emsworth: Two-storey side extension to facilitate disabled access to the master suite at 3 Beacon Square; Mr & Mrs Haines.

Bondfields: Two-storey side extension at 170 Wakefords Way; Mr P Walker.