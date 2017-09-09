What’s being planned? Latest bids across Hampshire

Have your say

FAREHAM

Fareham East: Conversion of existing coach house into one-bedroom annex, ancillary to 27 Wickham Road at 27 Wickham Road; Mr and Mrs Allgood.

Fareham North: Two-storey side extension, loft conversion with rear dormer and single-storey rear extension at 51 Arundel Drive; Mr Carl Wise.

Hill Head: Single-storey front, side and rear extensions at 17 Pilgrims Way; Mr and Mrs R Taylor.

Locks Heath: Front porch, front dormer, loft conversion with side hipped roofs build up to gable ends and two-storey rear extension at 23 Raley Road; Mr and Mrs Gristock.

PORTSMOUTH

Copnor: Construction of ground-floor side extension and garage conversion at 8 Holcot Lane; Mr Matt Winslade.

Baffins: Retrospective application for construction of detached garage at 104 Tangier Road; Mr C Miller.

Drayton and Farlington: Construction of rear/side single-storey extension and two-storey side extension at 21 Old Rectory Road; Mr Mark Chester.

Drayton and Farlington: Construction of single-storey rear extension and dormer to front roof slope at 54 Lealand Road; Mr and Mrs Ali.

St Jude: Construction of single storey rear extension at 45 Napier Road; Mr Richard Charlton.

HAVANT

Bondfields: Construction of conservatory to rear, bridging house to outbuilding at 6 Blackmoor Walk; Mr & Mrs Clay.

Hart Plain: Construction of porch and extension roof, including construction of front and rear dormers at 8 Silverdale Drive; Mr & Mrs Green.

Hayling West: Construction of detached garden room/kitchen to south of dwelling, and construction of new detached garage with a home office above to the north of the dwelling at Northwood Farmhouse, Northwood Lane; Mr Damon Repton.

GOSPORT

Bridgemary South: Construction of 14 garages at land opposite to 90 green Crescent; Mr David Brace.

Anglesey: Construction of one new dwelling at 33 Bury Road; Ms J Tallack.

Bridgemary South: Change of use of car park and ground-floor warehouse to a car showroom at 104 Fareham Road; Mr Bob Vernier.