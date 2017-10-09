Where were you when Mary Rose was raised from the Solent?

THE Mary Rose Trust is launching a social media #WHEREWEREYOUIN82 campaign to mark tomorrow’s 35th anniversary of the raising of the Tudor warship Mary Rose.

Chief executive Helen Bonser-Wilton said the aim was to collect memories of where people were on October 11, 1982 when they heard that King Henry VIII’s flagship had been successfully raised from the murky depths of the Solent.

The ship (pictured right) captured the world’s imagination and her dramatic story is now revealed inside the award-winning £27m Mary Rose Museum in the historic dockyard, which opened its doors to visitors in May, 2013.