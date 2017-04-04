Witness appeal launched after suspicious incident involving child

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a suspicious incident took place in Paulsgrove last night.

At about 8.10pm, a man is alleged to have grabbed a nine-year-old girl’s ankle as she was stood on a green communication box.

The incident is reported to have taken place in Butterfly Drive.

The girl stamped her foot and screamed out, and the man walked away. He is believed to have got into a car, where a second person was seen.

The car then drove off.

Detective Inspector James Stewart said: ‘We have not received any similar reports in the area, therefore this is being treated as an isolated incident, at this time.

‘More often than not, this type of incident turns out to have innocent explanation, however we would like to reassure the community that we take all such reports seriously and that a thorough investigation is being undertaken.

‘Officers have been patrolling the local area, conducting house to house enquiries, and distributing information leaflets to reassure the local community.

‘As always, we advise parents to remind children of the stranger danger message. Our advice is always to stay alert, not alarmed and to report anything suspicious on 101, or in an emergency or if a crime is in progress, call 999.’

If you witnessed the incident or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area, police would like to hear from you.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44170124648.