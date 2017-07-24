Woman accused of fraud in Drayton

POLICE are investigating after an elderly woman received threats of legal action from a man shouting in the street.
The elderly lady was walking in Havant Road, Drayton on Friday afternoon when a male, claiming to be from HMRC, started shouting at her threats of legal action.
Police believe the incident to have been a case of fraud.
Officers have issued a warning of a potential scammer in the area targeting people.
People are asked to pass the warning on to any of their elderly family and report incidents to the police via 101.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.