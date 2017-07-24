Woman accused of fraud in Drayton

Have your say

POLICE are investigating after an elderly woman received threats of legal action from a man shouting in the street.

The elderly lady was walking in Havant Road, Drayton on Friday afternoon when a male, claiming to be from HMRC, started shouting at her threats of legal action.

Police believe the incident to have been a case of fraud.

Officers have issued a warning of a potential scammer in the area targeting people.

People are asked to pass the warning on to any of their elderly family and report incidents to the police via 101.