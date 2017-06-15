Woman calls for appeal for fire victims

A PORTSMOUTH woman has called for city residents to donate what they can to help victims of the massive fire in London.

Joanne Davis, 55, who lives in a flat in Landport, wants to kick-start a local appeal to send relief to victims of the Grenfell Tower block blaze which occurred in west London yesterday.

Though Ms Davis is unable to house any donated items herself, she is looking for people who may be able offer up a space or means of transport to get the appeal rolling.

Speaking to The News, Ms Davis – who also has items to donate – said: ‘If we were in the same situation as those in London, how would we feel if nobody helped?

‘Even if people could donate a single set of bedding, a pillow or a saucepan – that will help these people.’

Anyone who wishes to get involved can contact Ms Davis on 07475 726047.

A national JustGiving page fundraising for victims of the fire had raised nearly £200,000 last night.