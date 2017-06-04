Search

Woman in serious condition after falling from bridge onto M27

A woman is in hospital after falling onto the M27

A WOMAN is in a serious condition in hospital after falling from a bridge onto the M27.

Police were called at 10.15pm last night after reports of a woman falling onto the westbound carriageway close to Junction 12 (Portsmouth).

She has been taken to hospital for treatment and it is not believed she was involved in a collision with any vehicles and no-one else is believed to have been involved in the incident.

The carriageway was closed for a short period to allow a full investigation to take place.

