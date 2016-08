A GUIDED cycle ride open exclusively for women is taking place at the start of next month.

In association with the Sky Ride initiative, the eight mile route will take cyclists along the Southsea seafront along to the Marina at Hayling Ferry.

The cycle ride is free to register for and will start at midday on Thursday, September 1, taking about two hours to complete at a steady pace – complete with a coffee break.

For more information Debbie on (023) 9275 4513.