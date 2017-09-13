Woof! Kennels awarded gold prize from animal charity

PORTSMOUTH’S stray dog kennels have been given the gold seal of approval for their contribution to improving animal welfare.

The kennels, run by Portsmouth City Council, won a gold Stray Dog Footprint award from the RSPCA for the second year running.

I’m very proud that the high standards of our kennels have been recognised again. Councillor Robert New

The award recognised the kennels’ work in providing an out-of-hours service and micro-chipping, as well as encouraging responsible pet ownership.

Councillor Robert New, the council’s lead member for environment and community safety, said: ‘I’m very proud that the high standards of our kennels have been recognised again.

‘Our kennels team are dedicated to dogs that have strayed or have been abandoned, often working beyond the call of duty. They do all they can to return them to their owners or find them loving new homes.’

The RSPCA gives out the awards as part of its Community Animal Welfare Footprints (CAWF) award scheme, which rewards organisations which go above and beyond legal requirements to achieve higher animal welfare standards.

The award will be presented in November.